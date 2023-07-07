Arizona optioned Fletcher to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Fletcher had gone 4-for-15 with zero extra-base hits since being recalled to the majors June 30. This demotion seems like good news for the status of Corbin Carroll's right shoulder, though the Diamondbacks have called up outfield prospect Dominic Canzone in a string of roster moves.
