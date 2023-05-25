The Diamondbacks optioned Fletcher to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Fletcher got off to an extremely hot start after reaching the big leagues for the first time in late April, but he's cooled off tremendously since then. He will return to Reno, where he's slashing .323/.417/.559 through 109 plate appearances, and could be brought back up to the majors if he returns to form. Jake McCarthy is set to return to the D-backs and fill Fletcher's spot on the roster.
