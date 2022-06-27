Fletcher is hitting .331/.407/.548 with four homers and a 17:28 BB:K through 31 games for Triple-A Reno.

He put together a .346/.408/.591 line over 32 games in Double-A before getting promoted, and Fletcher hasn't missed a beat at the higher level. The younger brother of the Angels' David Fletcher, Dominic is similarly undersized at 5-foot-9 but has a little more pop in his bat; he's already hit more homers this year (11) than David ever has in a single campaign. The 24-year-old outfielder has made significant progress with his plate discipline, cutting his strikeout rate from 24.8 percent in 2021 to 18.5 percent this year -- a major factor in his improved results.