Weeks will miss the entirety of the 2021 season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Weeks was merely in camp as a non-roster invitee, so he was a long shot to make the team even if healthy. He'll try to bounce back and earn a spot next spring, but at that point he'll be heading into his age-29 season without any big-league experience under his belt.