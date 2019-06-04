Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Heads to Arizona with 34th pick
The Diamondbacks have selected Jameson with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
An undersized (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) righty from Ball State, Jameson has a mid-90s fastball that he sometimes struggles to locate. His changeup will flash plus, while his slider is more of an above-average offering. His size and shaky command/control lead to some bullpen risk, but he will be developed as a starter initially. If he can improve his command and prove he can hold up over a full season's workload, he could develop into a mid-rotation starter.
