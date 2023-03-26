Jameson will begin the 2023 campaign working out of the bullpen after Ryne Nelson was named Arizona's No. 5 starter Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Neither pitcher performed particularly well during spring training with ERAs above 7.00, but it'll be Nelson that receives the first crack at the rotation in 2023. Jameson was lights out in his first taste of the majors last year with a 1.48 ERA and 24:7 K:BB across 24.1 innings (four starts).