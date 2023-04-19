Jameson did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks. He struck out three.

Jameson continues to provide valuable innings on the mound splitting time as a spot starter and relief pitcher. The 25-year-old has acquired two impressive wins and a save on the season, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 16 innings. While he did not factor into this decision, Jameson limited the Cardinals' batters to two runs on four hits before being relieved in the third, as the game transitioned into a pitchers relay. He will likely get another spot start in the upcoming series with San Diego while Zack Davies (oblique) remains sidelined.