Jones (shoulder) has been cleared to join Single-A Visalia for the start of the California League season Thursday.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Jones didn't make his professional debut last summer after tearing the labrum of his left (non-throwing) shoulder during a batting practice session and requiring surgery. While the 19-year-old Jones looked as though he could be a candidate to remain at extended spring training in Arizona for the start of the California League season, he apparently completed his rehab program without any complications and should be ready to handle an everyday role in the outfield for the Single-A club.