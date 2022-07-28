Jones will head to Los Angeles on Monday to receive a second opinion on his left shoulder from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Jones and the Diamondbacks will take into consideration the feedback he receives from Dr. ElAttrache as well as the medical opinion he received from the team's physician earlier in the week to decide whether the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft will require surgery. Even if surgery isn't recommended, the 18-year-old may require a multi-week recovery timeline that could result in his professional debut being pushed back until 2023. Before he injured his shoulder Monday while taking batting practice, Jones struck an agreement with the Diamondbacks on a contract that contains an $8.19 million signing bonus.