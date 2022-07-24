Jones signed an $8.19 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jones, the second-overall pick in the 2022 draft, signed his contract then shagged fly balls prior to Arizona's win over Washington on Saturday. The outfielder will join the organization's rookie-level affiliate in the Arizona Complex League next week and after a settling-in period of about a week, Jones will make his debut in game action. Along with outfielder Corbin Carroll and shortstop Jordan Lawlar, the Diamondbacks have three prospects whom scouts feel will be impact players in the majors.