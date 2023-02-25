Jones (shoulder) is expected to be ready at or near the start of the minor-league season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jones was the second overall pick in last year's draft then hurt his shoulder taking a swing during his first official workout. In that vein, he follows two other highly regarded prospects -- Corbin Carroll and Jordan Lawlar, both of whom returned to have successful seasons following their shoulder injuries. That leaves general manager Mike Hazen optimistic about Jones in 2023. It's not yet clear where the Diamondbacks plan to place Jones; most affiliates' seasons begin April, but rookie ball kicks off in May.