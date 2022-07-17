The Diamondbacks have selected Jones with the second overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

For most evaluators, Jones is the best prep position player to come along in years, comparing favorably to the likes of Bobby Witt and Byron Buxton when they were amateurs. As most know by now, Jones is the son of legendary center fielder Andruw Jones, so it should come as no surprise that he is bursting with tools and projects to be an excellent defensive center fielder. His scouting report is littered with 60's and 70's, and he has one of the most projectable frames an 18-year-old baseball player can have, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds. Jones could add 20 pounds of muscle and still maintain his explosive athleticism. His high-end speed, defense and throwing arm are not up for debate, and his approach and hit tool are more advanced than the average top-five pick from the high school ranks. He projects for at least above-average power, and it's possible all his fantasy-relevant tools will be plus or better when he reaches the majors.