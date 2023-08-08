Jones (hamstring) has gone 3-for-12 with 1:4 BB:K in four games since beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 1.

Jones opened the season at Single-A Visalia but hasn't seen any action in the California League since April 19 after sustaining a right quadriceps strain. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the ACL in mid-June, only to be pulled off the assignment after four games when he strained his right hamstring. The 19-year-old is now in the midst of his second rehab assignment in the Complex League and has seemingly avoided any setbacks thus far while making his last three starts in center field. He could be activated from Visalia's 60-day injured list later this week or at some point next week.