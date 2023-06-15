Jones (quadriceps) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and went 0-for-3 in his first game while playing five innings in center field.

Jones looks to be on the cusp of rejoining Single-A Visalia after spending the better part of two months on the shelf with a right quadriceps strain. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft slashed .175/.283/.200 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate in 46 plate appearances with Visalia before landing on the 7-day injured list.