Diamondbacks' Eduardo Diaz: Goes 4-for-4 in Tuesday's win
Diaz went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and a pair of triples for Low-A Kane County in its 8-7 win over Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
The four-hit performance lifted Diaz's average to .212, a 51-point uptick from his mark heading into the contest. One game won't dramatically change what still represents a slow start to Diaz's first exposure to full-season ball, but it's encouraging to see the 21-year-old outfielder demonstrate the kind of toolsiness that made him a well-regarded amateur free agent when he was signed out of Venezuela in 2015.
