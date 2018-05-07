Diamondbacks' Eduardo Diaz: Reports to Low-A club
Diaz has appeared in four games this season for Low-A Kane County, going 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts and two stolen bases in those contests.
After spending all of April at extended spring training to receive some more hands-on coaching, Diaz made his full-season ball debut May 3. The 20-year-old outfielder, who was signed out of Venezuela as an amateur free agent in September 2015, showcased both power and speed in the Pioneer League last season and has already put the latter skill on display at Kane County. As he encounters more advanced pitching, Diaz will have to show improved plate discipline if he's to maintain his perch near the top of the organizational prospect list.
