Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Dealt to Arizona
Escobar was traded to the Diamondbacks on Friday for an undisclosed package, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Escobar was one of the top offensive players expected to be dealt at this year's trade deadline, and Arizona is a fine landing spot, as he immediately becomes one of the team's better hitters, and the second best infielder behind Paul Goldschmidt. He should play almost every day at either spot on the left side of the infield, and should enjoy a prominent spot in the lineup. He is slashing .274/.338/.514 with 15 home runs in 408 plate appearances. Escobar, 29, is set to become a free agent after the season. He won't play for either team on Friday, so make sure he is out of daily lineups.
