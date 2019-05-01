Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Is honered, stays hot

Escobar went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

Fresh off being named the NL's Player of the Week, Escobar kept the good times rolling with his fourth three-hit performance over the last seven games. He's batting .517/.559/1.069 with three home runs, five doubles, a triple, eight RBI and nine runs scored during that stretch.