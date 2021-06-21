Escobar (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

Escobar exited Sunday's contest with right quadriceps tightness and was scheduled to undergo medical imaging Monday, so it's not a major surprise to see he'll miss at least one game. Asdrubal Cabrera will start at third base in his place. According to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic, Escobar is dealing with a straight right quad and will be available off the bench, so it appears to be a minor issue.