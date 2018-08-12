Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Out of Sunday's lineup

Escobar is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Cincinnati, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Escobar hit his first home run as a Diamondback on Saturday, but will head to the bench after starting the last 11 games. Daniel Descalso will start at third base for Arizona against Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo.

