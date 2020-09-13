Escobar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Escobar will receive a veteran's day off after starting in each of the previous five games and going a collective 5-for-21 with three doubles and an RBI. Josh VanMeter will spell Escobar at third base and bat second for the Diamondbacks.
