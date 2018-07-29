Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Scores twice
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.
Escobar enjoyed a productive debut with the Diamondbacks, reaching base three times and scoring twice. He batted fifth and was driven in by Jeff Mathis on each occasion, though he batted in between A.J. Pollock and Ketel Marte. If he continues to hit in the middle of the lineup, he should benefit from plenty of opportunities to drive in runs and will have a legitimate shot to record 100 RBI for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Hitting fifth in D-backs debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Set to serve as everyday third baseman•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Dealt to Arizona•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Logs third triple•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits another double in loss•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Goes deep for 14th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?