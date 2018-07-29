Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Scores twice

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Escobar enjoyed a productive debut with the Diamondbacks, reaching base three times and scoring twice. He batted fifth and was driven in by Jeff Mathis on each occasion, though he batted in between A.J. Pollock and Ketel Marte. If he continues to hit in the middle of the lineup, he should benefit from plenty of opportunities to drive in runs and will have a legitimate shot to record 100 RBI for the first time in his career.