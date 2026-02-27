Rodriguez allowed three hits over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Royals.

Rodriguez averaged 93.1 mph on his four-seamer, a tick above the 92 mph he averaged last season, during his Cactus League debut. The left-hander threw 31 pitches (20 strikes). Lost amid Rodriguez's 5.02 ERA last season is that he finished 2025 much better than it began. He was 6-3 with a 4.01 ERA following the All-Star break.