Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Collects ninth win of 2026

Rodriguez (9-3) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings.

It wasn't exactly a smooth outing, as Rodriguez allowed at least two baserunners in three of six innings he pitched. However, he limited the damage to a two-run homer from Dylan Crews in the fourth inning, and Rodriguez ended his outing with 12 whiffs and seven groundouts on 98 pitches (63 strikes). It was the 13th quality start of the season for Rodriguez, which is tied for fourth-most in the majors, and his 2.64 ERA over 122.2 innings is seventh-best among qualified starters. His next start is lined up for next week on the road against the Pirates.