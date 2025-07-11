Rodriguez (3-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Padres.

Rodriguez's July is off to a terrible start, as he's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) across 8.1 innings in his two starts this month. He's had particular trouble with the long ball, surrendering five homers across those outings, including serving up solo shots to Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado in this contest. Even by his standards this year, Rodriguez has not been doing well lately. He's now at a 5.94 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 90:29 K:BB through 80.1 innings over 16 starts. He'll get some extra time off for the All-Star break, which could be just the pause he needs to reset and get on track for the second half.