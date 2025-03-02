Rodriguez will make his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Rangers, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Rodriguez will be the last of Arizona's healthy starting pitchers to make a spring debut. Durability issues have crept into the left-hander's game heading into his age-32 season. Rodriguez made just 10 starts in 2024, the second time in three seasons with fewer than 20 starts.
