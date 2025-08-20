Rodriguez allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday.

Rodriguez pitched into the seventh inning for the second start in a row, but he left with the game tied at 4-4. The veteran southpaw has alternated between good and mediocre starts since the All-Star break, allowing 17 runs across 36.1 innings over his six outings in that span. He's walked at least three batters in four of those starts. Rodriguez is at a 5.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 115:46 K:BB through 116.2 innings across 22 starts. His next outing is projected to be a tough one in Milwaukee, and given his volatility overall this year, he'll be tough to trust for that game.