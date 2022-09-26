Uceta struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in his relief appearance Friday for Triple-A Reno.

Uceta was returned to the Triple-A club after a one-day stint in Arizona, as he was designated as the Diamondbacks' 29th man for its Sept. 20 doubleheader with the Dodgers. Unless Arizona has a need for an extra relief arm over the final week and a half with the season, Uceta may not pitch for the Diamondbacks again in 2022. He's logged a 5.82 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 17 innings out of the Arizona bullpen so far this season.