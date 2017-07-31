Diamondbacks' Emilio Bonifacio: Inks minors pact with Arizona
Bonifacio signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The move comes on the heels of Chris Owings' fractured finger and Ketel Marte's likely impending trip to the bereavement list following a death in the family. Bonifacio has struggled to keep relevance in fantasy leagues during recent seasons, but if he's needed at the big-league level, the veteran could provide cheap speed and playing time -- if little else -- for deep-league (chiefly NL-only) owners.
