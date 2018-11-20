Diamondbacks' Emilio Vargas: Contract selected

Vargas had his contract purchased by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Vargas will be protected from the Rule 5 draft after being added to the 40-man roster. The 22-year-old prospect posted a 2.90 ERA with 170 strikeouts over 143 innings across stops at High-A Visalia and Double-A Jackson in 2018.

