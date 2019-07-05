Vargas (biceps) was activated off the 7-day injured list Thursday and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits over five innings. He had three strikeouts and zero walks.

Vargas was sidelined since mid-May with biceps tendinitis, but he returned to Double-A Jackson on Thursday after three rehab outings with the AZL D-backs. The 22-year-old has a 5.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB over 39.1 innings with Jackson this season.