Diamondbacks' Emilio Vargas: Whiffs 10 in Double-A start

Vargas struck out 10 over eight shutout innings in Double-A Jackson's 3-0 win over Birmingham on Friday. He gave up three hits and issued no walks during the outing.

Vargas showed impressive command and control in his fifth Southern League start, throwing 70 of his 100 pitches for strikes while surrendering no extra-base hits. Over 29.2 innings with Jackson, Vargas has posted an underwhelming 4.55 ERA, but a 1.08 WHIP and .219 batting-average against better illustrate how well he's performed since making the jump from High-A Visalia.