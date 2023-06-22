Rivera went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

After going 1-for-20 (.050) in his last five games, Rivera broke out of the cold spell with a three-hit effort. Although two of his three hits came off right handers Wednesday, Rivera has been mashing lefties this season, slashing .352/.352/.481 with 11 RBI and a home run across 54 at-bats.