Rivera went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.
After going 1-for-20 (.050) in his last five games, Rivera broke out of the cold spell with a three-hit effort. Although two of his three hits came off right handers Wednesday, Rivera has been mashing lefties this season, slashing .352/.352/.481 with 11 RBI and a home run across 54 at-bats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: On bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Benefits from Rojas optioning•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Hot bat continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Goes back to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Gets fifth straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Drives in three•