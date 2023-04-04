Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss against the Padres.

After sitting Sunday, Longoria was back in the starting lineup Monday and smacked his first home run as a Diamondback. The veteran has struggled with injuries, playing less than 90 games in three straight seasons (all with San Francisco), but if he can stay on the field, he figures to see plenty of plate appearances with his new squad.