Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Collects 23rd save Wednesday
Rodney struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning against the Cubs on Wednesday to earn his 23rd save of the season.
Rodney has now compiled a 1.82 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 17 saves over his last 24.2 innings dating back to the beginning of May. The 40-year-old continues to lower his 4.93 ERA, while his ability to strike batters out coupled with the fact that he's pitching for a contending team make him an attractive fantasy closer as we head into the final two months of the regular season.
