Rodney struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning against the Cubs on Wednesday to earn his 23rd save of the season.

Rodney has now compiled an impressive 1.82 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 17 saves over his last 24.2 innings dating back to the beginning of May, making him one of the most valuable fantasy closers over that period. The 40-year-old continues to lower his 4.93 ERA, while his ability to strike batters out coupled with his consistent save opportunities make him a desirable fantasy option in all formats.