Rodney was credited with the win in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins after tossing a scoreless ninth inning and striking out two batters.

Rodney and relievers Andrew Chafin and Jimmie Sherfy combined for 2.1 no-hit innings before teammate J.D. Martinez supplied a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Diamondbacks their 90th victory of the season. Arizona's winning ways have afforded Rodney ample opportunities throughout the campaign to close out games, with the veteran's 39 saves placing him fourth in the majors.