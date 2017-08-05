Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Converts fourth straight save
Rodney picked up his 25th save with a clean ninth inning in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants. He struck out one batter in the 12-pitch inning.
Rodney has recovered well since blowing consecutive saves on July 2 and July 6. Since then, he has yet to allow a single run and has given up just one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings. His inconsistency can be maddening at times, but this kind of hot streak really showcases the talent that has earned him the closer's role in Arizona.
