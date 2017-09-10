Rodney was not used in the Diamondbacks' Sunday save situation because manager Torey Lovullo wanted to give him a day off, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

The right-hander just broke a streak of 15 straight save conversions with a Saturday gaffe, but Lovullo still considers Rodney his stopper. Bradley struck out the side to wrap up Sunday's victory but will resume his setup role when Rodney plays again.