Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Holds on after homer for 28th save
Rodney collected his 28th save of the season despite allowing a solo home run during Monday's win over Arizona.
There have been a few disastrous outings this season, but otherwise Rodney continues to get the job done for the D-backs. His 4.91 ERA and 1.26 WHIP are nothing to write home about, but the veteran has converted 28 of 33 save opportunities with a 10.9 K/9, and he has a firm grasp on his closer job.
