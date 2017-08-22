Rodney collected his 28th save of the season despite allowing a solo home run during Monday's win over Arizona.

There have been a few disastrous outings this season, but otherwise Rodney continues to get the job done for the D-backs. His 4.91 ERA and 1.26 WHIP are nothing to write home about, but the veteran has converted 28 of 33 save opportunities with a 10.9 K/9, and he has a firm grasp on his closer job.