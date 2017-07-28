Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Lack of save situations limiting appearances
Rodney tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals, working around a base hit to record three strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks haven't encountered a save situation in any of their first 13 games out of the All-Star break, which has prompted manager Torey Lovullo to keep Rodney on ice for the time being. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Rodney has at least been making some headway in lowering his ERA during his three appearances of the second half, tossing three scoreless innings and amassing six strikeouts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Nabs win following scoreless frame Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Sees first work of second half•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Bounces back with one-out save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Hands over victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Earns third win•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Registers 21st save Saturday•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...