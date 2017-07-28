Rodney tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals, working around a base hit to record three strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks haven't encountered a save situation in any of their first 13 games out of the All-Star break, which has prompted manager Torey Lovullo to keep Rodney on ice for the time being. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Rodney has at least been making some headway in lowering his ERA during his three appearances of the second half, tossing three scoreless innings and amassing six strikeouts.