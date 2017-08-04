Rodney pitched around two walks by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 24th save of the season during Thursday's win over the Cubs.

While there have been a few implosions, and Rodney's 4.79 ERA is an eyesore, the veteran continues to pad the saves column. He's now fired six consecutive scoreless appearances and collected a win and three saves during that stretch, so Rodney remains a serviceable fantasy asset in all settings.