Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Nabs 31st save against San Francisco
Rodney threw a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout for his 31st save Friday against the Giants.
Since blowing consecutive saves on July 2 and July 6, Rodney is 9-for-9 in save chances with 15 strikeouts over 11.1 innings. He has been inconsistent in 2017, but he has had enough stretches of brilliance to keep hold of the Arizona closing job.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Notches 30th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Picks up two-pitch save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Holds on after homer for 28th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Notches 27th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Struggles in non-save situation•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Whiffs two for save No. 26•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...