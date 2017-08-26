Play

Rodney threw a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout for his 31st save Friday against the Giants.

Since blowing consecutive saves on July 2 and July 6, Rodney is 9-for-9 in save chances with 15 strikeouts over 11.1 innings. He has been inconsistent in 2017, but he has had enough stretches of brilliance to keep hold of the Arizona closing job.

