Rodney (4-3) picked up the win Friday against the Nationals after firing a perfect ninth inning. He struck out one.

The veteran closer sat down the side on 12 pitches (eight for strikes), helping him grab the win when Arizona walked off in the bottom half of the frame. Rodney's 5.23 ERA isn't the prettiest thing to look at, but Friday's outing marked his third straight scoreless appearance. With no reinforcements in sight and 22 saves on the season, it doesn't seem like Rodney is on the hot seat at this time.