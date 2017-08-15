Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Notches 27th save
Rodney tossed a shutout ninth inning to earn his 27th save of the season in Monday's 2-0 victory over the Astros. He gave up one hit and struck out a batter.
Ace Zack Greinke did the heavy lifting for the Diamondbacks' pitching staff with 6.2 scoreless innings, but Rodney and two other Arizona relievers closed the door, allowing a combined two runners to reach base for the rest of the evening to seal the shutout victory. After back-to-back blown saves early in July, Rodney has rebounded nicely in converting six consecutive chances while posting a 15:3 K:BB and 2.00 ERA over his last 10 appearances.
