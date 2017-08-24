Rodney allowed two walks in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against the Mets to earn his 30th save of the season.

Rodney was able to work around a leadoff walk to convert his ninth straight save opportunity. The 40-year-old owns an unremarkable a 4.75 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 41.2 innings this season, but his 30 saves and 49 strikeouts make him a valuable fantasy option for owners looking for help strictly in those categories.