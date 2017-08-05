Rodney picked up his 25th save with a clean ninth inning Friday against the Giants.

Rodney has recovered well since blowing consecutive saves on July 2 and July 6. Since then, he has yet to allow a single run and has given up just one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings. His inconsistency can be maddening at times, but this kind of hot streak really showcases the talent that has earned him the closer's role in Arizona.