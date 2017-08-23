Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Picks up two-pitch save
Rodney needed just two pitches to record one out and his 29th save Tuesday against the Mets.
The D-backs entered the ninth inning thinking they'd have no need for their closer, as they were nursing a 7-1 lead, but the Mets rallied to make it 7-4 before Rodney got the call to collect the final out. He did so with alacrity, getting rookie Gavin Cecchini to hit a grounder to third on an 0-1 pitch. While Rodney's ratios aren't helping fantasy owners much due to his tendency for the occasional implosion, he just keeps racking up saves.
