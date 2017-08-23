Play

Rodney needed just two pitches to record one out and his 29th save Tuesday against the Mets.

The D-backs entered the ninth inning thinking they'd have no need for their closer, as they were nursing a 7-1 lead, but the Mets rallied to make it 7-4 before Rodney got the call to collect the final out. He did so with alacrity, getting rookie Gavin Cecchini to hit a grounder to third on an 0-1 pitch. While Rodney's ratios aren't helping fantasy owners much due to his tendency for the occasional implosion, he just keeps racking up saves.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast