Rodney needed just two pitches to record one out and his 29th save Tuesday against the Mets.

The D-backs entered the ninth inning thinking they'd have no need for their closer, as they were nursing a 7-1 lead, but the Mets rallied to make it 7-4 before Rodney got the call to collect the final out. He did so with alacrity, getting rookie Gavin Cecchini to hit a grounder to third on an 0-1 pitch. While Rodney's ratios aren't helping fantasy owners much due to his tendency for the occasional implosion, he just keeps racking up saves.