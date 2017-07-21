Rodney tossed a perfect ninth inning in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Reds, striking out two batters.

Though manager Torey Lovullo is often reluctant to use Rodney outside of save situations, the Diamondbacks haven't had any arise since the All-Star break, so the 40-year-old was called upon for mop-up duty as a means of getting some work in for the first time in nearly two weeks. Rodney only needed 11 pitches to retire the side, so he should remain available out of the bullpen for the next two games, barring heavy usage Friday against the Nationals. Rodney's 5.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP make him far from a reliable closing option, but with 22 saves in 27 chances, he hasn't blown enough games for the Diamondbacks to ponder a change just yet.