Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Struggles in non-save situation
Rodney gave up two runs on four hits in a non-save situation while failing to finish the ninth inning Saturday against the Cubs.
While this was not a save situation for Rodney, he created one for David Hernandez, who came in to get the final out for his first save of the season. Rodney is certainly not the model closer, and he is not the best reliever in the Diamondbacks' bullpen, but it's hard to envision this shaky outing in a non-save situation leading to any kind of role change. This performance snapped a streak of eight straight scoreless appearances.
